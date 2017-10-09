DJP Collects 60% of Tax Revenue Target until September

Severity: Notice
Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Finance Ministry's Directorate General of Taxation (DJP) has collected Rp770.7 trillion in tax revenue as of September 2017.
It is about 60 percent of this years's Rp1,283.57 trillion target. It is lower by 2.79 compared to the same period last year.
Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati reiterated that Google must pay taxes in Indonesia.
The redemption money of the tax amnesty program has exceeded Rp100 trillion.
Jakarta Special Tax Office head Muhammad Haniv said the Indonesian government and Google will not reach a tax settlement this year…
The Finance Ministry has launched the Tax Reform Team and the Customs and Excise Reform Team
The government has urged bank commissioners and bank directors to participate in the tax amnesty program.
The Taxation Directorate General and Google are committed to reach tax settlement this year.
The government will revise Taxation General Provision and Procedure (KUP) Law, Income Tax (PPh) Law and Value Added Tax (PPN) Law.
The Finance Ministry's tax director general Ken Dwijugiasteadi said the government will collect taxes from Google this year.
The Taxation Directorate General recorded around 30 thousand micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) joined the tax amnesty pr…
The World Bank praised the tax amnesty program in the October 2016 edition of its Indonesia Economic Quartely report.
