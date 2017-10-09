DJP Collects 60% of Tax Revenue Target until September

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Finance Ministry's Directorate General of Taxation (DJP) has collected Rp770.7 trillion in tax revenue as of September 2017.



It is about 60 percent of this years's Rp1,283.57 trillion target. It is lower by 2.79 compared to the same period last year.

"The negative growth is caused by non-reccurent revenues from redemption money and final revaluation fees," DJP tax revenue and compliance director Yon Arsal told Metrotvnews.com on Monday.The non-oil and gas income tax revenue realization has reached Rp418 trillion until September 2017. It is lower by 12.32 percent compared to the same period last year.The value added tax and luxury tax revenue realization has reached Rp307.3 trillion until September 2017. It is higher by 13.7 percent compared to the same period last year.(WAH)