A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: unserialize(): Error at offset 8186 of 8192 bytes

Filename: libraries/Fcache.php

Line Number: 219

Business (En) | DJP Collects 60% of Tax Revenue Target until…
En
Burger
LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

DJP Collects 60% of Tax Revenue Target until September

Suci Sedya Utami    •    09 Oktober 2017 18:03 WIB
taxing
En Business (En)
DJP Collects 60% of Tax Revenue Target until September
Illustration (Photo: Antara/Yudhi Mahatma)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Finance Ministry's Directorate General of Taxation (DJP) has collected Rp770.7 trillion in tax revenue as of September 2017. 

It is about 60 percent of this years's Rp1,283.57 trillion target. It is lower by 2.79 compared to the same period last year.

Baca juga
"The negative growth is caused by non-reccurent revenues from redemption money and final revaluation fees," DJP tax revenue and compliance director Yon Arsal told Metrotvnews.com on Monday.

The non-oil and gas income tax revenue realization has reached Rp418 trillion until September 2017. It is lower by 12.32 percent compared to the same period last year.

The value added tax and luxury tax revenue realization has reached Rp307.3 trillion until September 2017. It is higher by 13.7 percent compared to the same period last year.


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2017, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - business-en/ rendering in 0.2029 seconds [52]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv