JISDOR Appreciates to Rp13,290 Per Dollar

Jakarta: The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 0.23 percent or 31 point from Rp13,321 per dollar to Rp13,290 per dollar on Thursday, January 25, 2015.
According to Bloomberg, the rupiah spot rate appreciated by 0.19 percent or 25 points from Rp13,314 per dollar to Rp13,289 per dollar today.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 0.46 percent or 62 points to Rp13,330 per dollar on Monday, January…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 0.16 percent or 22 points to Rp13,427 per dollar on Thursday, Janua…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.23 percent or 31 points from Rp13,397 per dollar to Rp13,428 per …
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 0.06 percent or eight points from Rp13,405 per dollar to Rp13,397 p…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 0.51 percent or 69 points from Rp13,474 per dollar to Rp13,40…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 0.18 percent or 24 points from Rp13,498 per dollar to Rp13,474 per …
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 0.32 percent or 42 points from Rp13,542 per dollar to Rp13,498 per …
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 0.04 percent, or six points from Rp13,548 per dollar to Rp13,542 pe…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 0.09 percent or 12 points from Rp13,560 per dollar to Rp13,548 per …
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 0.01 percent or two points from Rp13,562 per dollar to Rp13,560 per…
Bukalapak salah satu toko online yang berpartisipasi di Harbolnas 2017.
Harbolnas 2017 akan berlangsung pada 11 hingga 15 Desember.
American Airlines reported a dip in fourth-quarter profits Thursday due to higher costs as it projected stronger-than-expected 201…
The Jakarta Composite Index dropped by 0.002 percent or 0.164 points to 6,615.328 on Thursday, January 25, 2017.
The world's political and business elite headed Thursday into a compelling encounter with President Donald Trump as the United…
Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.23 percent or 15.48 to 6,600.01 before break on Thursday.
The United States insisted Wednesday it was not turning its back on the world as President Donald Trump prepared to sell his "…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.3 percent or 19.84 points to 6,615.49 on Wednesday, January 24, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.3 percent or 20.12 points to 6,615.22 before break on Wednesday.
European leaders take the stage at the Davos summit Wednesday, jostling to position themselves as a counterweight to US President …
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 2.07 percent or 134.8 points to 6,635.33 on Tuesday, January 23, 2017.…
The Philippine economy grew 6.7 percent in 2017, remaining one of Asia's best performers despite a weaker business process out…