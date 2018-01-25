JISDOR Appreciates to Rp13,290 Per Dollar

Jakarta: The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 0.23 percent or 31 point from Rp13,321 per dollar to Rp13,290 per dollar on Thursday, January 25, 2015.



According to Bloomberg, the rupiah spot rate appreciated by 0.19 percent or 25 points from Rp13,314 per dollar to Rp13,289 per dollar today.

The Jakarta Composite Index dropped by 0.002 percent or 0.164 points to 6,615.328 at the end of the afternoon session.According to RTI Infokom, today's transaction volume was about 18.43 billion shares worth around 13.5 trillion rupiahs.Furthermore, as many as 184 stocks were down, 172 were up and 119 were unchanged.