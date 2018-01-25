JCI Drops 0.23% in First Session

Jakarta: Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.23 percent or 15.48 to 6,600.01 before break on Thursday.



According to RTI Infokom, the transaction volume was about 11.68 billion shares worth around 7.73 trillion rupiahs.

Moreover, as many as 172 stocks were down, 158 were up and 119 were unchanged.The index of 45 most liquid stocks (LQ45) dropped by 0.48 percent or 5.4 points to 1,118.87 at the end of the morning session.In the first session, the top losers were PT LCK Global Kedaton Tbk (LCKM), PTt Dwi Guna Laksana Tbk (DWGL) and PT Pakuwon Jati Tbk (PWON).On the other hand, the top gainers were PT Panin Financial Tbk (PNLF), PT Aneka Tambang (Persero) Tbk (ANTM) and PT Trada Alam Minera Tbk (TRAM).(WAH)