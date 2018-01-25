JCI Drops 0.23% in First Session

Jakarta: Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.23 percent or 15.48 to 6,600.01 before break on Thursday.
According to RTI Infokom, the transaction volume was about 11.68 billion shares worth around 7.73 trillion rupiahs.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.32 percent or 20.73 points to 6,511.63 before break on Monday.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.28 percent or 18.23 points to 6490.9 on Friday, January 19, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.44 percent or 28.15 points to 6472.67 on Thursday, January 18, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0,23 percent or 14.83 points to 6,444.52 on Wednesday, January 17, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.03 percent or 1.8 points to 6427.9 before break on Wednesday.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) surged by 0.74 percent or 47.5 points to 6,429.69 on Tuesday, January 16, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.44 percent or 28.04 points to 6,410.23 before break on Tuesday.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.19 percent or 12.13 points to 6,382.2 on Monday, January 15, 2018.
Dozens were injured after a stuctural collapse at the second floor of the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) Building during the midda…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.04 percent or 2.72 points to 6,372.78 before break on Monday.
Bukalapak salah satu toko online yang berpartisipasi di Harbolnas 2017.
Harbolnas 2017 akan berlangsung pada 11 hingga 15 Desember.
The United States insisted Wednesday it was not turning its back on the world as President Donald Trump prepared to sell his "…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.3 percent or 19.84 points to 6,615.49 on Wednesday, January 24, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.3 percent or 20.12 points to 6,615.22 before break on Wednesday.
European leaders take the stage at the Davos summit Wednesday, jostling to position themselves as a counterweight to US President …
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 2.07 percent or 134.8 points to 6,635.33 on Tuesday, January 23, 2017.…
The Philippine economy grew 6.7 percent in 2017, remaining one of Asia's best performers despite a weaker business process out…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by one percent or 65.16 points to 6,565.69 before break on Tuesday.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.02 percent or three points to Rp13,334 per dollar on Monday, Janu…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.15 percent or 9.63 points to 6,500.53 on Monday, January 22, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.32 percent or 20.73 points to 6,511.63 before break on Monday.