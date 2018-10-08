IMF-World Bank Annual Meetings to Discuss Disaster Risk Management Issues

Bali: Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati has said that issues on disaster risk managemnt will be discussed in the 2018 IMF-World Bank Annual Meetings.
"Disaster risk management is one of the important topics for Indonesia," said the former World Bank managing director in a video posted by Finance Ministry's YouTube channel on Monday.
The United States government has deployed three C-130 Hercules planes to assist relief efforts in quake-affected Central Sulawesi …
Home Minister Tjahjo Kumolo has instructed his officials to support public services in quake-affected Central Sulawesi regions.
Vice President Jusuf Kalla on Friday visited the victims of earthquake and tsunami in the Central Sulawesi city of Palu.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo visited Central Sulawesi province for the second time on Wednesday, October 3, 2018.
Di Singapura banyak dijumpai bangunan bergaya futuristik, bermacam-macam tempat wisata, sekaligus su…
Selain letaknya tak terlalu jauh dari Indonesia, wisata ke Singapura seru karena banyak tempat yang …
Finance ministers and central bankers from around the world have arrived in the holiday island of Bali to join the 2018 IMF-World …
The economy of Palu has gradually returned to normal days after the massive earthquake and subsequent tsunami hit the city and its…
The central government has disbursed funds to support ongoing evacuation and relief efforts in quake-affected Central Sulawesi. Â …
A number of multinational companies have pledged donations to help Central Sulawesi residents in the wake of Friday's deadly e…
The government is ready to revitalize the economy in Palu and Donggala following Friday's deadly earthquake and subesequent ts…
The seven destinations include the Komodo National Park, Rinca and a number of spots for snorkeling off Labuan Bajo.
Indonesia recorded a deflation of 0.18 percent in September 2018, the Central Statistics Agency (BPS) announced Monday.
Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati on Friday said Bank Indonesia's decision to raise its 7-Day Reverse Repo Rate can stren…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo inaugurated the first section of Depok-Antasari toll road in South Jakarta on Thursday. Â…