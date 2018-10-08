IMF-World Bank Annual Meetings to Discuss Disaster Risk Management Issues

Bali: Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati has said that issues on disaster risk managemnt will be discussed in the 2018 IMF-World Bank Annual Meetings.



"Disaster risk management is one of the important topics for Indonesia," said the former World Bank managing director in a video posted by Finance Ministry's YouTube channel on Monday.

The Annual Meetings will take place in Nusa Dua, Bali from October 8-14. It reportedly will gather around 23 thousand guests from various countries.The forum will discuss topics that are considered to be the core of the event. It also will hold side events that are organized by forums of parliament, CSOs, NGOs and other institutions."We will exchange experience. We will also invite related experts," she said.A magnitude 7.4 earthquake shook several parts of Central Sulawesi province at dusk on September 28. Large tsunami waves struck coasts of Palu, Donggala and other nearby regions minutes later.(WAH)