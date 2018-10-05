Govt Has Disbursed Rp560 Billion for Central Sulawesi: Sri Mulyani

Jakarta: The central government has disbursed funds to support ongoing evacuation and relief efforts in quake-affected Central Sulawesi.



"We will work according to the mechanism. The National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) should inform their financial needs," Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati told reporters some time ago.

"On Saturday, we disbursed Rp560 billion on Saturday. In order to help as many people as possible, BNPB has to mobilize emergency humanitarian assistance," she added.On September 28, magnitude 7.4 earthquake hit several parts of Central Sulawesi province at around 05:02 PM Western Indonesia Time (WIB). A subsequent tsunami smashed coasts of Palu and Donggala several minutes later.According to authorities, the disaster has killed more than 1,400 people and injured hundreds. The government has deployed thousands of rescue workers to Palu, Sigi and Donggala. (Metro TV)(WAH)