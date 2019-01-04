En
Govt May Not Increase Electricity Tariffs in 2019: Minister

Ilham wibowo    •    04 Januari 2019 19:18 WIB
indonesian economy (en)
En Business (En)
Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Ignasius Jonan (Photo:Medcom.id/Husen Miftahudin)

Jakarta: Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Ignasius Jonan has reiterated that the central government may maintain electricityy and fuel prices throughout the year.

"We are committed to maintain electricity tariffs. It is also possible to maintain gasoline and diesel fuel prices," Jonan told reporters on Friday, January 4, 2018.

In December 2018, consumer prices increased by 0.62 percent. In the meantime, the annual consumer prices index stood at 3.13 percent.

"It was still below the inflation target. Core inflation was 3.17 percent in 2018," Central Statistics Agency (BPS) chairman Suhariyanto told a press conference early this week.

According to the agency, housing, water, electricity, gas and fuel recorded a year-on-year inflation of 2.43 percent. In addition to that, transportation, communication and financial services recorded a year-on-year inflation of 3.16 percent.


(WAH)

