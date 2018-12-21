Freeport Indonesia Gets New Management

Jakarta: State mining holding company PT Indonesia Asahan Alumunium (Inalum) reshuffled the management of PT Freeport Indonesia (PTFI) after acquiring a majority stake in the company.



"The new board of directors consists of four Indonesians and two foreign nationals," Inalum president director Budi Gunadi Sadikin told a press conference on Friday.

"PTFI is now owned by Inalum, Freeport McMoran and PT Indonesia Papua Metal dan Mineral," the Inalum boss said.Grasberg is the largest gold mine and second largest copper mine in the world. It is located on the southern flanks of the Jayawijaya Mountain in the Mimika Regency of the Province of Papua."Inalum has acquired 51.2 percent stake in PT Freeport. It has completed the payment," President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo told reporters earlier today"Papua will get 10 percent of PT Freeport's shares. Papua will also collect regional taxes," President Jokowi said.Here are the new management of PTFI:President director: Clayton Allen Wenas (Tony Wenas)Vice president director: Orias Petrus MoedakDirector: Jenpino NgabdiDirector: Achmad ArdiantoDirector: Robert Charles SchroederDirector: Mark Jerome JohnsonPresident commissioner: Richard Carl AdkersonVice president commissioner: Amin SunaryadiCommissioner: Budi Gunadi SadikinCommissioner : Hinsa SiburianCommissioner : Kathleen Lynne QuirkCommissioner : Adrianto Machribie(WAH)