Wood Panel Industry Urged to Increase Exports

Eko Nordiansyah    •    26 November 2018 18:25 WIB
Wood Panel Industry Urged to Increase Exports
Illustration (Photo:MI/Ramdani)

Jakarta: Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution attended the Indonesian Wood Panel Association (Apkindo) National Congress at Four Season Hotel, Jalan Jenderal Gatot Subroto, Jakarta on Monday, November 26, 2018.

"I want to give you motivation. We need to revive our wood panel industry," the former Bank Indonesia governor said.

"We must not only fulfill domestic demands. We must also increase exports," he said.

Indonesian exports stood at $150.88 billion in January-October 2018. It increased by 8.84 percent compared to the same period last year.

In the meantime, The country's non-oil and gas exports stood at $136.65 billion in January-October 2018. It increased by 8.73 percent compared to the same period last year.

In addition, the country's oil and gas exports stood at $14.23 billion in January-October 2018.  It increased by around 10 percent compared to the same period last year.


(WAH)

