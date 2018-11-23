Bakauheni-Palembang Toll Road Could Stimulate Economy: Jokowi

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo believes that the Palembang-Bakauheni toll road project could stimulate the centers of economy in southern Sumatra.



"This toll road could improve our competitiveness," the former Jakarta governor told reporters on Friday.

The toll road will be fully operational in mid-2018. The prjoect will consist of four sections namely Bakauheni-Terbanggi Besar, Terbanggi Besar-Kayu Agung, Kayu Agung-Betung and Pematang Panggang-Palembang."Local economic activities would be integrated with surrounding industry areas and special economic zones," the PDI Perjuangan politician added.Last week, the government announced the sixteenth economic policy package. According to reports, the policy package includes expansion of the tax holiday program, adjustment of the negative investment list (DNI) and tightening of rules on repatriating revenue from resource exports.According to the Central Statistics Agency (BPS), Indonesian economy grew by 5.17 percent year-on-year in the third quarter of 2018. Cumulatively, the economy also grew by 5.17 percent in the first three quarters of 2018.(WAH)