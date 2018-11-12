En
Burger

Most Popular

RI to Become Fourth Largest Economy: Jokowi

RI to Become Fourth Largest Economy: Jokowi

West Java Declares Disaster Emergency Status

West Java Declares Disaster Emergency Status

Pandaan-Malang Toll Road to be Operational Next Year

Pandaan-Malang Toll Road to be Operational Next Year

Video

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined variable: played

Filename: template/vmenu.php

Line Number: 80

LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

Regional Leaders Urged to Observe Economic Crises in Other Countries

Achmad Zulfikar Fazli    •    12 November 2018 15:58 WIB
activities of jokowi (en)
En Business (En)
Regional Leaders Urged to Observe Economic Crises in Other Countries
President Joko Widodo (Photo:Medcom.id/Achmad Zulfikar Fazli)

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo met with a number of regents from across Indonesia at the Bogor Palace in West Java on Monday, November 12, 2018.

"We are aware with the current global economic conditions. We are currently facing difficult economic risks," Jokowi said.

Baca juga
"We should be vigilant. we could be affected by economic crises in other countries." Jokowi added.

According to the Central Statistics Agency (BPS), Indonesian economy grew by 5.17 percent year-on-year in the third quarter of 2018. On the production side, the highest growth was achieved by the Other Services sector at 9.19 percent. On the expenditure side, the highest growth was achieved by the Non-Profit Institutions Serving Households component at 8.49%.

Cumulatively, the economy also grew by 5.17 percent in the first three quarters of 2018. By production, the highest growth was achieved by the Other Services sector at 8.95 percent. By expenditures, the highest growth was achieved by the Non-Profit Institutions Serving Households component at 8.45%.


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - business-en/ rendering in 0.0542 seconds [52]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv