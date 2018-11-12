Regional Leaders Urged to Observe Economic Crises in Other Countries

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo met with a number of regents from across Indonesia at the Bogor Palace in West Java on Monday, November 12, 2018.



"We are aware with the current global economic conditions. We are currently facing difficult economic risks," Jokowi said.

"We should be vigilant. we could be affected by economic crises in other countries." Jokowi added.According to the Central Statistics Agency (BPS), Indonesian economy grew by 5.17 percent year-on-year in the third quarter of 2018. On the production side, the highest growth was achieved by the Other Services sector at 9.19 percent. On the expenditure side, the highest growth was achieved by the Non-Profit Institutions Serving Households component at 8.49%.Cumulatively, the economy also grew by 5.17 percent in the first three quarters of 2018. By production, the highest growth was achieved by the Other Services sector at 8.95 percent. By expenditures, the highest growth was achieved by the Non-Profit Institutions Serving Households component at 8.45%.(WAH)