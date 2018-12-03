Ex-Pertamina Boss Named SKK Migas Chairman

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has officially appointed Dwi Soetjipto as the defintive chairman of the Special Task Force for Upstream Oil and Gas Business Activities (SKK Migas).



The inauguration ceremony was held at the Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM) Ministry head office in Central Jakarta this morning. It was attended by ESDM Minister Ignasius Jonan and other related officials.

"Are you ready to take the oath of office?" Jonan asked Dwi during the swearing-in ceremony.Dwi replaced Amien Sunaryadi who entered retirement. He previous served as the president director of state energy giant PT Pertamina.