Ex-Pertamina Boss Named SKK Migas Chairman

Suci Sedya Utami    •    03 Desember 2018 14:57 WIB
indonesian economy (en)
En Business (En)
Ex-Pertamina Boss Named SKK Migas Chairman
SKK Migas chairman Dwi Soetjipto (left) (Photo: Medcom.id/Suci)

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has officially appointed Dwi Soetjipto as the defintive chairman of the Special Task Force for Upstream Oil and Gas Business Activities (SKK Migas).

The inauguration ceremony was held at the Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM) Ministry head office in Central Jakarta this morning. It was attended by ESDM Minister Ignasius Jonan and other related officials.

"Are you ready to take the oath of office?" Jonan asked Dwi during the swearing-in ceremony.

Dwi replaced Amien Sunaryadi who entered retirement. He previous served as the president director of state energy giant PT Pertamina.

According to the Central Statistics Agency (BPS), Indonesia's exports stood at $150.88 billion in January-October 2018. It increased by 8.84 percent compared to the same period last year.

In the meantime, Indonesia's oil and gas exports stood at $14.23 billion in January-October 2018.  It increased by around 10 percent compared to the same period last year.


(WAH)

