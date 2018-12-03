En
Toll Road to Connect Merak and Surabaya during Year-End Holidays

Yogi Bayu Aji    •    03 Desember 2018 14:16 WIB
Jokowi Urges Companies to Export Finished Products
The CEO Networking 2018 forum (Photo:Medcom.id/Yogi)

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has urged local business to boost finished goods exports by supporting potential downstream activities.

"We should stop raw material exports. We should reduce raw material exports," said the former Jakarta governor at the CEO Networking 2018, The Ritz-Carlton Pacific Place, South Jakarta on Monday, December 3, 2018.

"I know that trading is easier. It is for the sake of this nation," he said.

Indonesian exports stood at $150.88 billion in January-October 2018. It increased by 8.84 percent compared to the same period last year.

In the meantime, The country's non-oil and gas exports stood at $136.65 billion in January-October 2018. It increased by 8.73 percent compared to the same period last year.

In addition, the country's oil and gas exports stood at $14.23 billion in January-October 2018.  It increased by around 10 percent compared to the same period last year.



