Start-up Companies Urged to Help SMEs

Jakarta: President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has encouraged start-up companies to develop systems that could help small and medium enterprises (SMEs).



"These two worlds should collaborate. They should not go alone," said President Jokowi at the Digital Startup Connect 2018, Balai Kartini, South Jakarta on Friday, December 7, 2018.

"It could boost the livelihoods of our people. It could also help us to enter the global market place," President Jokowi said.According to the Central Statistics Agency (BPS), Indonesian economy grew by 5.17 percent year-on-year in the third quarter of 2018. Cumulatively, the economy also grew by 5.17 percent in the first three quarters of 2018.Last month, the government announced the sixteenth economic policy package. According to reports, the policy package comprises expansion of the tax holiday program, adjustment of the negative investment list (DNI) and strengthening of rules on repatriating revenue from resource exports.(WAH)