JISDOR Appreciates to Rp13,548 Per Dollar

Jakarta: The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 0.09 percent or 12 points from Rp13,560 per dollar to Rp13,548 per dollar on Friday, December 29, 2017.
According to Bloomberg, the rupiah spot rate appreciatd by 0.01 percent or two points from Rp13,557 per dollar to Rp13,555 per dollar today.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.94 percent, or 58.18 points, to 6,109.48 on Wednesday, December 20, 2017.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.02 percent or three points from Rp13,584 per dollar to Rp13,587 p…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.08 percent, or 11 points, from Rp13,573 per dollar to Rp13,584 pe…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.06 percent, or 8 points, from Rp13,565 per dollar to Rp13,573 per…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 0.01 percent or a point from Rp13,515 per dollar to Rp13,514 per do…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 0.09 percent or 12 points from Rp13,527 per dollar to Rp13,515 per …
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.12 percent, or 16 points, from Rp13,511 per dollar to Rp13,527 pe…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.04 percent or five points from Rp13,506 per dollar to Rp13,511 pe…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.02 percent or three points from Rp13,503 per dollar to Rp13,506 p…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 0.15 percent or 21 points from Rp13,5444 per dollar to Rp13,523 per…
Bukalapak salah satu toko online yang berpartisipasi di Harbolnas 2017.
Harbolnas 2017 akan berlangsung pada 11 hingga 15 Desember.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.66 percent or 41.61 points to 6,355.65 on Friday, December 29, 2017.
China will temporarily waive income taxes for foreign companies on profits they reinvest in the country as Beijing battles to reta…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo is due to attend the Indonesia Stocks Exchange (IDX) closing bell ceremony on Friday, Dec…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.78 percent, or 49.02 points to 6,363.07 before break on Monday morning.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 0.01 percent or two points from Rp13,562 per dollar to Rp13,560 per…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.59 percent or 36,88 points to 6,314.05 on Thursday, December 28, 2017.
US and South Korean delegates will meet in Washington on January 5 for talks on possible amendments to their free trade agreement,…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.24 percent, or 14.91 points to 6,292.08 before break on Thursday morning.
Vietnam's economy grew 6.81 percent this year,its strongest rate for a decade, thanks in part to surging exports, data showed …
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.03 percent or four points from Rp13,558 per dollar to Rp13,562 pe…