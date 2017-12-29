En
JISDOR Appreciates to Rp13,548 Per Dollar

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro    •    29 Desember 2017 18:49 WIB
Illustration (Photo: MIRommy Pujianto)

Jakarta: The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 0.09 percent or 12 points from Rp13,560 per dollar to Rp13,548 per dollar on Friday, December 29, 2017.

According to Bloomberg, the rupiah spot rate appreciatd by 0.01 percent or two points from Rp13,557 per dollar to Rp13,555 per dollar today.

The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.66 percent or 41.61 points to 6,355.65 on the last day of stock trading in 2017.

According to RTI Infokom, the transaction volume was about 26.08 billion shares worth around 28.38 trillion rupiahs.

Moreover, as many as 222 stocks were up, 149 were down and 118 were unchanged.



(WAH)

