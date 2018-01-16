JCI Surges 47 Points

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) surged by 0.74 percent or 47.5 points to 6,429.69 on Tuesday, January 16, 2018.



According to RTI Infokom, the transaction volume was about 10.48 billion shares worth around 8.27 trillion rupiahs.

Moreover, as many as 207 stocks were up, 159 were down and 106 were unchanged.The index of 45 most liquid stocks (LQ45) rose by 0,86 percent or 9.27 points to 1,093.35 at the end of the afternoon session.The top gainers were PT Eagle High Plantations Tbk (BWPT), PT Medco Energi International Tbk (MEDC) and PT Trada Alam Minera Tbk (TRAM).The top losers were PT Intikeramik Alamasri Inds. Tbk (IKAI), PT MNC Investama Tbk (BHIT) and PT Matahari Department Store Tbk (LPPF).(WAH)