JCI Drops 0.73 Percent

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.73 percent or 46 points to 6,243.58 on Tuesday, March 20, 2018.



The index of 45 most liquid stocks, LQ45, dropped by 0.94 percent or 9.76 points to 1,026.36 in today's trading session.

According to RTI Infokom, as many as 243 stocks were down, 113 ere up and 114 were unchanged.The top losers were PT Pelayaran Nasional Bina Buana Raya Tbk (BBRM), PT Bukit Darmo Property Tbk (BKDP) and PT Pelita Samudera Shipping Tbk (PSSI).The top gainers were PT Express Transind Utama Tbk (TAXI), PT Asia Pacific Fibers Tbk (Poly) and PT buana Listya Tama Tbk (BULL).Today's transaction volume was about 10.82 billion shares worth around 8.2 trillion rupiahs.(WAH)