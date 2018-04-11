Ethiopian Airlines agree for Aircraft Maintenance with GMF Aero Asia

Nusa Dua: PT Garuda Maintenance Facility (GMF) Aero Asia Tbk., a subsidiary of flag carrier Garuda Indonesia, has agreed to cooperate with the Ethiopian Airlines for aircraft maintenance.



"We have agreed to cooperate to improve ability and capacity together, aiming for the potential market not only in Indonesia but also in Africa," President Director of GMF, Iwan Joeniarto, stated in Nusa Dua, Bali, on Wednesday.



The agreement between GMF and the Ethiopian Airlines was inked during the sidelines of the Indonesia-Africa Forum 2018 in Bali. The GMF will provide maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) for three years of contract to the African airlines.



In the future, the cooperation will also include heavier maintenance as well as capacity building.

The potential business value from their cooperation was estimated to reach USD3.17 million.



Moreover, GMF aims to penetrate the African market through its cooperation with the Ethiopian Airlines. Meanwhile, CEO of Ethiopian Airlines, Tewolde Gebremariam, remarked that GMF, as one of the largest MRO companies in Asia, has attracted his attention to work together.



Despite having no direct flights to Indonesia, Ethiopian Airlines has flown to Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Singapore, Hong Kong, China, and India.



Gebremariam welcomed the synergy proposed by the GMF to penetrate the wider MRO market in Africa through Ethiopia, as the country has been the flight hub, and Addis Ababa is the de facto capital of the African Union. (Antara)





(FJR)