Ethiopian Airlines agree for Aircraft Maintenance with GMF Aero Asia

Nusa Dua: PT Garuda Maintenance Facility (GMF) Aero Asia Tbk., a subsidiary of flag carrier Garuda Indonesia, has agreed to cooperate with the Ethiopian Airlines for aircraft maintenance.
"We have agreed to cooperate to improve ability and capacity together, aiming for the potential market not only in Indonesia but also in Africa," President Director of GMF, Iwan Joeniarto, stated in Nusa Dua, Bali, on Wednesday.
The agreement between GMF and the Ethiopian Airlines was inked during the sidelines of the Indonesia-Africa Forum 2018 in Bali. The GMF will provide maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) for three years of contract to the African airlines.
In the future, the cooperation will also include heavier maintenance as well as capacity building.
The potential business value from their cooperation was estimated to reach USD3.17 million.
Moreover, GMF aims to penetrate the African market through its cooperation with the Ethiopian Airlines. Meanwhile, CEO of Ethiopian Airlines, Tewolde Gebremariam, remarked that GMF, as one of the largest MRO companies in Asia, has attracted his attention to work together.
Despite having no direct flights to Indonesia, Ethiopian Airlines has flown to Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Singapore, Hong Kong, China, and India.
Gebremariam welcomed the synergy proposed by the GMF to penetrate the wider MRO market in Africa through Ethiopia, as the country has been the flight hub, and Addis Ababa is the de facto capital of the African Union. (Antara)
(FJR)
PT GMF AeroAsia Tbk akan mencatatkan sahamnya di Bursa Efek Indonesia (BEI) pagi ini.
GMF AeroAsia akan menjadi perusahaan pertama di sektor industri pemeliharaan pesawat yang mencatatkan sahamnya di bursa. Bagaimana…
GMF AeroAsia akan menjadi perusahaan pertama di sektor industri pemeliharaan pesawat yang mencatatkan sahamnya di bursa. Bagaimana…
PT Garuda Maintenance Facility AeroAsia Tbk bakal resmi menjadi perusahaan publik pada 10 Oktober 2017.
Sampai saat ini Garuda Maintenance Facilities (GMF) masih dalam proses pemilihan dari lima calon investor strategis untuk pelepasa…
Garuda Maintenance Facility AeroAsia telah mendapat pernyataan efektif dari OJK pada 29 September 2017 terkait Initial Public Offe…
PT Garuda Maintenance Facility Aero Asia berencana melepas 10,8 miliar saham ke publik melalui penawaran saham perdana. Harga pela…
PT Garuda Maintenance Facility AeroAsia Tbk bakal menjalankan IPO di pasar modal Indonesia dengan cara melepas sebanyak-banyaknya …
PT Garuda Maintanance Facility Aero Asia (GMF) membantah jika dana segar yang didapatkan dari proses hasil IPO akan digunakan indu…
PT Garuda Maintenance Facility Aero Asia Tbk (GMF) bakal melakukan penawaran umum perdana saham (IPO) di pasar modal Indones…
Jaringan ini bisa saja kering sehingga menggerogoti jaringan yang melapisi perut, lalu menyebabkan m…
Maag merupakan gejala penyakit yang menyerang lambung akibat luka atau peradangan.
Energy firms soared with oil prices in Asia on Wednesday but broader markets flitted between gains and losses after the previous d…
The new single-aisle plane is the latest incarnation of Boeing's 737 MAX series, which can accommodate between 130 and 230 pas…
Asian markets rallied Tuesday after Chinese President Xi Jinping eased worries over a simmering US trade war.
Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged on Tuesday to lower car tariffs this year and take other steps to further open the world'…
Tokyo stocks opened flat on Monday, as the yen eased modestly against the dollar, with investor sentiment hurt by falls on Wall St…
China on Friday called on the European Union to take a joint stand against US protectionism as the tit-for-tat trade rift between …
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.03 percent or four points to Rp13,771 per dollar on Friday, April…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.13 percent or 8.16 points to 6,175.05 on Friday, April 6, 2018.
US President Donald Trump barreled through warnings of a damaging trade war with China Thursday, vowing an additional $100 billion…
Samsung Electronics flagged Friday a first-quarter operating profit of 15.6 trillion won ($14.7 billion), a record for any three-m…