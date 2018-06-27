White House Favors Tougher Foreign Investment Oversight

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he supports tougher restrictions on foreign investment in sensitive technology, as well as export controls on those goods, but he stopped short of imposing specific restrictions on China.
Following a report that raised "very serious issues" on China's trade and investment practices, Trump decided that a plan in Congress to enhance the powers of the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) is "the best approach to protect critical technology."
Slumping US industrial giant General Electric will be booted from the prestigious Dow Jones stock index next week, S&P Dow Jon…
The United States withdrew from the United Nations Human Rights Council on Tuesday, condemning the "hypocrisy" of its me…
The US Senate defied President Donald Trump on Monday by voting to overrule his administration's deal with Chinese telecom fir…
Democratic lawmakers vowed Sunday to end the "evil" separation of migrant children from their parents at the US border, …
Jika dehidrasi tak segera ditangani, bisa menjadi parah dan membahayakan tubuh.
Selain air putih, ada beberapa minuman lain yang baik diminum untuk menjaga tubuh tetap terhidrasi.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.65 percent or 38.1 points to 5,787.55 on Wednesday, June 27, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.49 percent or 28.78 points to 5,854.42 before break on Wednesday.
Tokyo stocks opened lower Wednesday, shrugging off positive impacts from a cheaper yen and fractional gains on Wall Street as trad…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.57 percent or 33.43 points to 5,825.65 on Tuesday, June 26, 2018.
Harley-Davidson plans to shift some manufacturing of its iconic motorcycles overseas to avoid retaliatory European tariffs imposed…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.17 percent or 9.77 points to 5,868.86 before break on Friday.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.01 percent or 0.52 points to 5,821.81 on Friday, June 22, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.45 percent or 25.95 points to 5,796.38 before break on Friday.
Eurozone ministers declared the end of the Greek debt crisis early Friday agreeing debt relief and a big cash payout for Greece, p…