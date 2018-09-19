National Rice Stock is Sufficient up to July 2019: Bulog Head

Jakarta: The National Logistics Agency (Bulog) has confirmed that its rice stock is enough to fulfill the domestic consumption up to July 2019.
"It is sufficient up to July 2019," Bulog president director Budi Waseso told reporters on Wednesday.
Indonesia’s foreign-exchange reserves stood at $117.9 billion in August 2018, decreasing by $0.4 billion compared to July 20…
Trade Minister Enggartiasto Lukita on Thursday ensured that the National Logistics Agency (Bulog) has enough rice stoks to maintai…
Public Works and Public Housing Minister Basuki Hadimuljono strongly believes that 26 national strategic projects could be complet…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo on Wednesday said the weakening of rupiah is mainly affected by external factors.
Selain letaknya tak terlalu jauh dari Indonesia, wisata ke Singapura seru karena banyak tempat yang …
Bila tubuh kekurangan serat, akan terjadi sejumlah masalah bagi kesehatan jangka panjang.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo on Wednesday explained a recent residential regulation that allows the use of regional to…
The central government has prepared a number of measures to increase the country's oil production.
The Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM) head Thomas Lembong strongly believes the upcoming World Bank-IMF Annual Meeting could bo…
Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Ignasius Jonan on Monday revealed the energy subsidy realization may soar to Rp149 trillion …
Indonesia posted a trade deficit of $1.02 billion in August 2018, the Central Statistics Agency (BPS) announced Monday.
Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati on Friday said that the Indonesian economy will keep its good momentum.
National Logistics Agency (Bulog) president director Budi Waseso on Friday said that the state-owned food distribution doesn't…
State railway company Kereta Api Indonesia (KAI) is ready to launch the Prabu Jaya train that will connnect Kertapati and Prabumul…
I Gusti Ngurah Ashkara Danadiputra will replace Pahala Mansury as the president director of Garuda Indonesia, an official revealed…