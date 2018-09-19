National Rice Stock is Sufficient up to July 2019: Bulog Head

Jakarta: The National Logistics Agency (Bulog) has confirmed that its rice stock is enough to fulfill the domestic consumption up to July 2019.



"It is sufficient up to July 2019," Bulog president director Budi Waseso told reporters on Wednesday.

According to the Central Statistics Agency (BPS), Indonesia recorded a trade deficit of $4.02 billion from January-August 2018. It recorded a trade surplus of $9.11 billion in the same period last year.Indonesia's export value stood at $15.82 billion in August 2018 The number decreased by 2.9 percent compared to July 2018.The country's import value stood at $16.84 billion last month. The number dropped by 7.97 percent compared to the previous month."We don't need to import rice up to July 2019," the retired police general added.(WAH)