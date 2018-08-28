En
En
Govt Still Calculating Investment Value of Jakarta-Surabaya Train Project

Cahya Mulyana    •    28 Agustus 2018 18:14 WIB
transportation (en)
En Business (En)
Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi (Photo:Medcom/Sonya)

Jakarta: The Transportation Ministry is still discussing the investment value of the planned Jakarta-Surabaya higher-speed rail project.

"Is it better to maintain the investment value at Rp60 trillion? We need to be realistic," said Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi in Jakarta on Tuesday.

"Is it reasonable to revise the investment value to Rp55 trillion? we will see the numbers," former PT Angkasa Pura II president director added.

Indonesia has proposed the revitalization of the railway connecting the two major Indonesian cities. It has selected Japan as the partner in the project.

 


(WAH)

