Govt Ready to Complete 26 Strategic Projects This Year

Jakarta: Public Works and Public Housing Minister Basuki Hadimuljono strongly believes that 26 national strategic projects could be completed by the end of the year.



"We fully hope that these projects could be completed on schedule," said the minister in a written statement on Thursday, August 6, 2018.

According to the government data, the projects include eight dams, three irrigation systems, twelve toll roads as well as three housing complexes.This year, the ministry has completed Aruk border post, Nanga Badau border post Wini border post, Raknamo dam, Tanju dam, Umpu irrigation system, Soreang-Pasir Koja toll road, Kertosono-Mojokerto toll road, Mojokerto-Surabaya tolld road, Pejagan-Pemalang toll road as well as Tanjung Priok access toll road."Next year's projects will not use multi-year contracts except for the construction of dams and irrigation systems," the minister added.(WAH)