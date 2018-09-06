Govt Ready to Complete 26 Strategic Projects This Year

Jakarta: Public Works and Public Housing Minister Basuki Hadimuljono strongly believes that 26 national strategic projects could be completed by the end of the year.
"We fully hope that these projects could be completed on schedule," said the minister in a written statement on Thursday, August 6, 2018.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo on Monday summoned his economic team as well as Bank Indonesia (BI) and Financial Service…
Indonesia still has strong economic fundamentals although the rupiah currency rate has surpassed Rp14,800 per dollar.
The number of foreign tourist arrivals in Indonesia stood at 1.54 million people in July 2017, the Central Statistics Agency (BPS)…
Indonesia posted a deflation fo 0.05 percent in August 2018, the Central Statistics Agency (BPS) announced Monday.
Trade Minister Enggartiasto Lukita on Thursday ensured that the National Logistics Agency (Bulog) has enough rice stoks to maintai…
Pertamina Vice President Corporate Communication Adiatma Sardjito has confirmed the state oil and gas giant will keep its fuel pri…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo on Wednesday said the weakening of rupiah is mainly affected by external factors.
Vice President Jusuf Kalla on Tuesday encouraged Indonesian people to buy locally-sourced products.
Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution has instructed a number of ministers to identify potential export commo…
The Finance Ministry will soon tariffs on 900 consumer items to reduce imports, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said Tuesda…
