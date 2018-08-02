Darmin Says Expanded B20 Program Could Reduce Trade Deficit

Jakarta: Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution strongly believes the expansion of the B20 program could reduce trade deficit.
B20 is a blend of 20% biodiesel and 80% petroleum diesel. The mixture is a typical blend for normal use in regular diesel equipment.
German insurance giant Allianz said Friday it would stop insuring coal-fired power plants and mines extracting the fuel, adding th…
Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has encouraged the country's petroleum industry to boost its oil and gas p…
The death toll from a fatal explosion at a traditional oil well in East Aceh regency has jumped to 18, police said Wednesday
At least ten people were killed and 40 others were injured after an explosion at a traditional oil well in East Aceh regency on We…
Jika Anda merasa produktivitas menurun, jangan dibiarkan berlarut-larut. Segera atasi.
Produktivitas kerja seseorang dipengaruhi karakter.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo opened the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) 2018 at the Indonesia Conve…
State-owned energy giant Pertamina is ready to take over the operation of Rokan oil block once the operating contract of Chevron e…
The Central Statistics Agency (BPS) has warned that rising global oil prices could increase the prices of goods and services.
Indonesia recorded a month-to-month inflation of 0.28 percent in July 2018, the Central Statistics Agency (BPS) announced Wednesda…
State-Owned Enterprises Minister Rini Soemarno has revealed that the government may announce the new Pertamina president director …
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has intructed related government agencies to review the imports of non-strategic goods.
Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati strongly believes the 2018 Asian Games could boost Indonesia's economic growth.
The government is considering to review some infrastructure projects in order to decrease imports, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani In…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has praised central government officials and regional leaders for maintaining low inflati…