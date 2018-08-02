Darmin Says Expanded B20 Program Could Reduce Trade Deficit

Jakarta: Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution strongly believes the expansion of the B20 program could reduce trade deficit.



B20 is a blend of 20% biodiesel and 80% petroleum diesel. The mixture is a typical blend for normal use in regular diesel equipment.

The former Bank Indonesia governer explained that the plan would decrease oil and gas imports. The Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry earlier projected the expansion would save at least Rp50 trillion."If we expand the program now, we will erase the deficit by the end of the year," Darmin told reporters on Thursday.According to him, the program has been implemented for subsidized diesel fuels. After the expansion, it will be implemented for non-subsidized diesel fuels."As of now, the program is only implemented for personal vehicles. In the future, it will also be implemented for boats, trains and machines," he added.(WAH)