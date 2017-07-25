Inflation May Reach 0.18% in July: Central Bank

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Indonesia's Bank Indonesia on Tuesday revealed that the country's inflation rate may reach 0.18 percent month-on-month this month.



"The country's inflation rate mayreach 0.18 percent month-on-month in the end of July," Bank Indonesia Governor Agus Martowardojo said.

"The country's inflation rate may reach 3.84 percent year-on-year in the end of the month," he added.The Central Statistics Agency (BPS) earlier reported the country's inflation rate reached 0.69 percent month-on-month last month."We will hold the Regional Inflation Control Team (TPID) National Coordination Meeting on July 27," he mentioned.(WAH)