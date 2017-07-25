Inflation May Reach 0.18% in July: Central Bank

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Indonesia's Bank Indonesia on Tuesday revealed that the country's inflation rate may reach 0.18 percent month-on-month this month.
"The country's inflation rate mayreach 0.18 percent month-on-month in the end of July," Bank Indonesia Governor Agus Martowardojo said.
Bank Indonesia on Friday revealed that the country's inflation rate reached 0.5 percent month-on-month at the second week of J…
The government has set out policy measures to lower food prices ahead of Lebaran holidays.
The Strategic Food Price Information Center (PHIPS) was officially launched at the Bank Indonesia Office Complex in Gambir, Centra…
Indonesia's Central Statistics Agency (BPS) reported that the country's inflation reached 0.39 percent in May 2017.
Bank Indonesia reported the country's inflation rate reached 0.3-0.4 percent in the third week of May.
Bank Indonesia has predicted that the country's inflation rate can reach 0.27 percent month-on-month and 4.20 percent year-on-…
The Central Statistics Agency (BPS) on Tuesday announced that the country's inflation rate reached 0.09 percent in April 2017.
Bank Indonesia recorded that Indonesia's inflation rate reached 0.08 percent in the fourth week of April 2017.
The Indonesian Central Statistics Agency (BPS) reported that the country recorded 0.02 percent deflation in March.
The Trade Ministry has prepared to control sugar, cooking oil and frozen meat prices to maintain inflation movements.
The World Bank President Jim Yong Kim attended the Indonesian Infrastructure Forum at Fairmont Hotel in Senayan, South Jakarta on …
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by a point to Rp13,320 per dollar on Tuesday, July 25, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 11.948 points or 0.206 percent to 5,813.535 points on Tuesday, July 25, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 14.836 points or 0.256 percent to 5,786.752 points on Tuesday, July 25, 2017.
Bank Indonesia's Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate appreciated by four points to Rp13,319 per dollar on Monday, July 24, 2017…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 36.163 points or 0.627 percent to 5,801.587 points on Monday, July 24 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 9.492 points or 0.165 percent to 5,774.916 points in the end of the first session o…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by three points to Rp13,323 per dollar on Friday, July 19, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) slumped by 59.784 points or 1.026 percent to 5,766.424 points on Friday, July 19, 2017.
Bank Indonesia Governor Agus Martowardojo on Friday visited the headquarters of the Coordinating Ministry of Economic Affairs.