Inflation May Reach 0.18% in July: Central Bank

Eko Nordiansyah    •    25 Juli 2017 20:01 WIB
Bank Indonesia Governor Agus Martowardojo (Photo:MTVN/Eko Nordiansyah)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: Indonesia's Bank Indonesia on Tuesday revealed that the country's inflation rate may reach 0.18 percent month-on-month this month.

"The country's inflation rate mayreach 0.18 percent month-on-month in the end of July," Bank Indonesia Governor Agus Martowardojo said.

"The country's inflation rate may reach 3.84 percent year-on-year in the end of the month," he added.

The Central Statistics Agency (BPS) earlier reported the country's inflation rate reached 0.69 percent month-on-month last month.

"We will hold the Regional Inflation Control Team (TPID) National Coordination Meeting on July 27," he mentioned.


