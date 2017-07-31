Govt to Add More Sea Toll Routes

Metrotvvnews.com, Jakarta: The government will expand the Sea Toll program this year, Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi said today.



"The govermment has issued the presidential regulation," the minister mentioned this aftenoon.

The government has established as many as seven routes. It will establish new six outes.The government has mapped potential regions. It will prioritize easten Indonesia regions.The Sea Toll program is considered as President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo's flagship policy. It is aimed to boost Indonesia's maritime connectivity.(WAH)