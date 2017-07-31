Govt to Add More Sea Toll Routes

Metrotvvnews.com, Jakarta: The government will expand the Sea Toll program this year, Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi said today.
"The govermment has issued the presidential regulation," the minister mentioned this aftenoon.
Soekarno-Hatta International Airport (SHIA) has recorded 1,328.859 passengers in the past seven days.
The East Java provincial administation has opened the Surabaya-Mojokerto toll road ahead of the Lebaran holiday.
A Susi Air airplane was shot in Lumo district, Papua province on Friday, June 16, 2017.
The Transportation Ministry has prepared a lot of airplanes to facilitate a large number of passengers during Lebaran holiday.
The Jakarta provincial administration has prepared command posts to monitor Lebaran homecoming travelers.
The National Police has held the final freparation teeting ahead of the 2017 Lebaran homecoming.
PT Angkasa Pura II has prepared Soekarno-Hatta Internatonal Airport ahead of Ramadhan month and Lebaran holiday.
The Pejagan-Pemalang highway operator PT Pejagan Pemalang Toll Road is optimistic that the East Brebes-Pemalang sector will be ope…
The 30th International Association of Ports and Harbors (IAPH) conference was opened in Nusa Dua, Bli on Wednesday, May 10, 2017.
The West Kalimantan provinical administration has scheduled the ground breaking ceremony for the Kijing international port project…
Selain rutin mengikuti sesi latihan dan menghadapi padatnya jadwal pertandingan, beberapa pemain bol…
Orang pada umumnya berasumsi bahwa makanan sehat identik dengan harga yang relatif lebih mahal. Namu…
The Jakarta Interbank spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by three points to Rp13,323 per dollar on Monday, Jully 31, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 9.912 points or 0.170 percent to 5,840.939 points on Monday, July 31, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.726 points to 0.012 percet to 5,830.301 points in the end of the first session on…
Bank Indonesia recorded that the Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 11 points to Rp13,326 per dollar on Fr…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 11.283 points or 0.194 percent to 5,831.027 points on Friday, July 28, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 10.86 points or 0.19 percent to 5,808 points in the end of the first session on Fri…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo launched the National Islamic Financial Committee (KNKS) at the State Palace in Gambir, C…
Bank Indonesia recorded the Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 19 points to Rp13,315 per dollar on Thursda…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 19.538 points or 0.337 percent to 5,819.744 points on Thursday, July 27, 2017.
The House of Representatives approved the 2017 state budget amendment during the plenary meeting at the Parliament Building Comple…