En
Burger
LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

ICP Reaches USD48.71 Per Barrel in March

Annisa ayu artanti    •    06 April 2017 13:08 WIB
energy
En Business (En)
ICP Reaches USD48.71 Per Barrel in March
Illustration (Photo: Ant)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The average price of the Indonesian Crude Price (ICP) decreased to USD48.71 per barrel in March from USD52.50 per barrel in February.

"It decreased by USD3.79 per barrel," the Energy and Mineral Resources  Ministry announced.

Baca juga
The average price of the sumatran Light Crude (SLC) decreased to USD49.62 per barrel in March 2017 from USD53.36 per barrel in February

These are the average oil prices in the world markets last month:

1.Brent (ICE) decreased to USD52,54 per barrel from USD56,00 per barrel.

2. WTI (Nymex) decreased to USD49,67 per barrel from USD53,46 per barrel.

3. OPEC Basket decreased to USD50,31 per barrel from USD53,37 per barrel.


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2017, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - business-en/ rendering in 0.0528 seconds [51]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv