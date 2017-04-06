ICP Reaches USD48.71 Per Barrel in March

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The average price of the Indonesian Crude Price (ICP) decreased to USD48.71 per barrel in March from USD52.50 per barrel in February.



"It decreased by USD3.79 per barrel," the Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry announced.

The average price of the sumatran Light Crude (SLC) decreased to USD49.62 per barrel in March 2017 from USD53.36 per barrel in FebruaryThese are the average oil prices in the world markets last month:1.Brent (ICE) decreased to USD52,54 per barrel from USD56,00 per barrel.2. WTI (Nymex) decreased to USD49,67 per barrel from USD53,46 per barrel.3. OPEC Basket decreased to USD50,31 per barrel from USD53,37 per barrel.(WAH)