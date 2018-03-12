Qatar's Biggest Bank Looks to Double Foreign Ownership

Doha: Qatar National Bank, the Middle East's biggest bank, on Monday said it aimed to almost double its foreign ownership limit, nine months into a regional crisis with Doha at its centre.
"QNB Group intends to recommend to the Extraordinary General Assembly of the Bank, to approve increasing the percentage of non-Qatari ownership in the Company's capital to 49 percent instead of 25 percent," read a statement released by QNB.
A UAE-based company has unveiled what it calls the world's first camel-based baby formula, an instant powder mix aimed mainly …
Iranian search teams found the wreckage on Tuesday of a plane that went missing in the Zagros mountains two days earlier with 66 p…
Israel has struck an "historic" contract to supply natural gas to Egypt, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Mon…
Pro-government fighters were expected Monday to enter Syria's Afrin after talks with Kurdish forces, in a move that could pave…
A Palestinian teenager charged after a viral video showed her hitting two Israeli soldiers in a case that has gained global attent…
Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas visits Russia on Monday in a bid to secure Russian President Vladimir Putin's support follo…
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met Pope Francis on Monday while police enforced a protest ban in central Rome as feelings …
Ammunition belts slung over their shoulders, voices cracking from the chanting, dozens of young Syrian Kurds amassed in Afrin'…
Tehran police have arrested 29 women for appearing in public without a headscarf as protests against the dress code in force since…
Clashes raged between Turkish-backed forces and Kurdish militia in Syria's Afrin region on Wednesday, as wounded civilians fle…
Equity markets mostly rose Monday on optimism over solid US jobs data and the prospect of a meeting between US President Donald Tr…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 0.19 percent or 26 points to Rp13,768 per dollar on Monday, March 1…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) rose by 1.05 percent or 67.37 points to 6500.69 on Monday, March 12, 2018.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo received the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) delegation at Bogor Palace in Bo…
An integrated industrial area such as JIIPE needs to be expanded so that more jobs are open.
Complete with the facilities owned, JIIPE will be able to become an independent industrial city.
The diversification of Indonesia's export destination countries can be one of the keys to be unaffected by the trade war the U…
German luxury carmaker BMW said Thursday its 2017 net profit soared 26 percent to a record 8.7 billion euros.
The strengthening of the US dollar against all other currencies, including the rupiah should be observed.
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) will inaugurate the operation of Java Integrated Industrial and Ports Estate (JIIPE), which is the …