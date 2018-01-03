Jokowi Eyes Better Economic Growth in 2017

Jakarta: Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has instructed his Working Cabinet to boost the country's economic growth this year.
"we should focus on urgent issues such as increasing growth, reducing inequality and eradicating poverty," said the PDIP politician during a cabinet meeting on Wedneday afternoon.
The Indonesian Finance Ministry has projected the country's economic growth may reach 5.05 percent in the end of 2017.
Indonesia's Central Statistics Agency (BPS) announced that the country's trade surplus stood at $130 million in November 2…
The think tank Center of Reform on Economic (CORE) Indonesia has predicted the country's gross domestic product (GDP) growth m…
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo reportedly will appoint Robert Pakpahan as the new Taxation director general.
Indonesia's import value stood at $14.19 billion in October 2017, an increase of 11.04 percent compared to September 2017.
Indonesia recorded a trade surplus of $0.9 billion in October 2017, a significant decrease of $0.86 billion compared to September …
Bukalapak salah satu toko online yang berpartisipasi di Harbolnas 2017.
Harbolnas 2017 akan berlangsung pada 11 hingga 15 Desember.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 0.32 percent or 42 points from Rp13,542 per dollar to Rp13,498 per …
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 1.38 percent, or 87.76 points to 6,251.48 on Wednesday, January 3, 2018.
A top European Central Bank official on Wednesday called for governments to regulate and tax bitcoin, labelling the cryptocurrency…
PT Freeport Indonesia (PTFI) is ready to prepare an official proposal to apply for a new copper concentrate export recommendation.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 0.04 percent, or six points from Rp13,548 per dollar to Rp13,542 pe…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.26 percent, or 16.42 points, to 6,339.24 on Tuesday, January 2, 2017.
Indonesia's Central Statistics Agency (BPS) announced that the country's inflation rate stood at 3.61 percent in 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.99 percent or 62.85 points to 6,416.5 before break on Tuesday morning.
US banking giant Goldman Sachs said Friday the recently-enacted US tax reform will cut its earnings this year by about $5 billion,…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 0.09 percent or 12 points from Rp13,560 per dollar to Rp13,548 per …