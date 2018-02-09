En
Burger

Most Popular

'Superman' Retires: Hong Kong Tycoon Li Ka-shing to Step Down

'Superman' Retires: Hong Kong Tycoon Li Ka-shing to Step Down

'We Don't Want a New Cold War', NATO Chief Says

'We Don't Want a New Cold War', NATO Chief Says

Video

A PHP Error was encountered

Severity: Notice

Message: Undefined variable: played

Filename: template/vmenu.php

Line Number: 80

LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

JCI Down 39 Points

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro    •    09 Februari 2018 17:56 WIB
stock market (en)
En Business (En)
JCI Down 39 Points
Illustration (Photo: MI/Arya Manggala)

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.6 percent or 39.11 points to 6,505.52 on Friday, February 9, 2018.

According to RTI Infokom, today's transaction volume was about 11.78 billion shares worth around 8.24 trillion rupiahs.

Baca juga
Furthermore, as many as 268 stocks were down, 101 were up and 90 were unchanged.

The index of 45 most liquid stocks, LQ45, decreased by 0.49 percent or 5.41 points to 1,097.66 at the end of the closing session.

In the second session, the top losers were PT Inti Agri Resources Tbk (IIKP), PT Mas Murni Indonesia Tbk (MAMI) and PT Medco Energi International Tbk (MEDC).

On the other hand, thhe top gainers were Pt Intan Baruprama Finance Tbk (IBFN), PT Bank Ganesha Tbk BGTG) and PT Buana Listya Tama Tbk (BULL).


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - business-en/ rendering in 0.2056 seconds [52]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv