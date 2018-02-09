JCI Down 39 Points

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.6 percent or 39.11 points to 6,505.52 on Friday, February 9, 2018.



According to RTI Infokom, today's transaction volume was about 11.78 billion shares worth around 8.24 trillion rupiahs.

Furthermore, as many as 268 stocks were down, 101 were up and 90 were unchanged.The index of 45 most liquid stocks, LQ45, decreased by 0.49 percent or 5.41 points to 1,097.66 at the end of the closing session.In the second session, the top losers were PT Inti Agri Resources Tbk (IIKP), PT Mas Murni Indonesia Tbk (MAMI) and PT Medco Energi International Tbk (MEDC).On the other hand, thhe top gainers were Pt Intan Baruprama Finance Tbk (IBFN), PT Bank Ganesha Tbk BGTG) and PT Buana Listya Tama Tbk (BULL).(WAH)