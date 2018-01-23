JCI Surges to 6,635

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 2.07 percent or 134.8 points to 6,635.33 on Tuesday, January 23, 2017.



According to RTI Infokom, today's transaction volume was 10.18 billion shares worth round 10.26 trillion rupiahs.

Moreover, as many as 198 stocks were up, 157 were down and 119 were unchanged.The index of 45 most liquid stocks (LQ45) increased by 2.76 percent or 30.4 points to 1,132.19 at the end of the afternoon session.In the second session, the top gainers were PT Harum Energy Tbk (HRUM), PT Gas Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk (PGAS) and PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia Tbk (BBRI).(WAH)