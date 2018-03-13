China to Merge Banking, Insurance Regulators in Massive Overhaul

Beijing: China unveiled plans on Tuesday for the biggest shakeup of government in recent years, including the merger of its banking and insurance regulators to better handle financial risks as leaders look to address concerns over a growing debt pile.
The proposed changes create new bureaus, do away with others, and shift around responsibilities.
A top North Korean general will be at the closing ceremony of the South's Winter Olympics this weekend, Seoul said Thursday, a…
South Korean President Moon Jae-in called Monday for a "stern" response to new US tariffs on the South's exports as …
Japan logged a trade deficit in January, the first negative figure in eight months, as imports of fossil fuel overwhelmed the reve…
With a deafening roar the fighter jets catapulted off the US aircraft carrier and soared above the disputed South China Sea, as it…
As the Chinese zodiac switches into the Year of the Dog later this week, Hong Kong feng shui experts predict anything but a walk i…
Japan's economy grew for the eighth straight quarter at the end of 2017, government data showed Wednesday, its longest period …
The two Koreas marched together and South Korea's president shared a historic handshake with Kim Jong Un's sister as the P…
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's sister landed in the South Friday, the first member of Pyongyang's ruling dynasty to set…
North Korea staged a military parade in Pyongyang Thursday, Seoul said, in a show of strength just a day before the Winter Olympic…
Washington will soon unveil its "toughest sanctions ever" on North Korea, US Vice President Mike Pence said Wednesday, a…
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.34 percent, or 74.40 points, to 21,749.63 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was …
Equity markets mostly rose Monday on optimism over solid US jobs data and the prospect of a meeting between US President Donald Tr…
Qatar National Bank, the Middle East's biggest bank, on Monday said it aimed to almost double its foreign ownership limit, nin…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 0.19 percent or 26 points to Rp13,768 per dollar on Monday, March 1…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) rose by 1.05 percent or 67.37 points to 6500.69 on Monday, March 12, 2018.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo received the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) delegation at Bogor Palace in Bo…
An integrated industrial area such as JIIPE needs to be expanded so that more jobs are open.
Complete with the facilities owned, JIIPE will be able to become an independent industrial city.
The diversification of Indonesia's export destination countries can be one of the keys to be unaffected by the trade war the U…
German luxury carmaker BMW said Thursday its 2017 net profit soared 26 percent to a record 8.7 billion euros.