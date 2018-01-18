En
'Superman' Retires: Hong Kong Tycoon Li Ka-shing to Step Down

'We Don't Want a New Cold War', NATO Chief Says

JISDOR Depreciates 42 Points

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro    •    18 Januari 2018 16:58 WIB
currency market (en)
Illustration (Photo: Antara/Rosa Panggabean)

Jakarta: The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.31 percent or 42 points to Rp13,365 per dollar on Thursday, January 18, 2018.

According to Bloomberg, the rupiah spot rate depreciated by 0.09 percent or 12 points to Rp13,347 per dollar today.

The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.44 percent or 28.15 points to 6472.67 in the end of the afternoon session.

According to RTI Infokom, today's transaction volume was about 14.56 billion shares worth around 10.16 trillion rupiahs.

Moreover, as many as 177 stocks were up, 176 were down and 119 were unchanged.



(WAH)

