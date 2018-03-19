Indian investors Interested in RI's Infrastructure Push

Jakarta: The Indonesian government is confident that Indian investors are interested in the country's infrastructure projects.



"They are interested in various infrastructure projects including electricity, roadway, airport, hydropower and seaport projects," said Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan at the 1st Indonesia-India Infrastructure Forum on Monday.

The forum was initiated by the Indonesian Coordinating Ministry for Maritime Affairs and the Indian Embassy in Jakarta. It was attended by large companies from the two countries."Indonesia and India should increase cooperation to boost industry and infrastructure development," said Indian Ambassador to Indonesia Pradeep K Rawat during the opening ceremony this morning.The forum included business-to-business meetings between Indian and Indonesian companies. It discussed investment opportunities in maritime, energy, aviation, water management, industry and IT sectors."We have proposed direct fligt routes to silangit, Labuan Bajo and kulon Progo airports," the Indonesian official added.(WAH)