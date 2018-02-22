Govt May Maintain Electricity Tariffs Until 2019: Minister

Jakarta: The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources has revealed that electricity tariffs may remain unchanged until the end of 2019.



"The president said the government should guard electricity tariffs strictly. He asked us to maintain electricity tariffs until 2019," said Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Affairs Ignasius Jonan at Kempinski Hotel on Thursday afternoon.

"It is not related to the upcoming elections. It is solely aimed to improve public purchasing power," the former Minister of Transportation added.According to the ministry, the current price for the 450 VA subscribers group is Rp415 per KWH. Meanwhile, the current price for the non-subsisidized subscribers group is Rp1,467.28 per kWh.Moreover, the current price for the subsidized 900 VA subscribers group is Rp586 per kWh. Meanwhile the current price for the non-subsidized 900 VA subscribers group is Rp1,352 per kWh.(WAH)