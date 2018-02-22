Govt May Maintain Electricity Tariffs Until 2019: Minister

Jakarta: The Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources has revealed that electricity tariffs may remain unchanged until the end of 2019.
"The president said the government should guard electricity tariffs strictly. He asked us to maintain electricity tariffs until 2019," said Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Affairs Ignasius Jonan at Kempinski Hotel on Thursday afternoon.
Semua fans mendapat kesempatan berfoto dan mendapatkan tanda tangan Jonathan Rea.
Tahun 2017, penjualan sepeda motor Kawasaki Ninja 250 versi standar dan versi ABS mencapai 7.572 uni…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.61 percent or 83 points to Rp13,582 per dollar on Thursday, Febru…
Britain's economy expanded last year less than first thought, official data revealed on Thursday, adding to concerns that Brex…
Saudi Arabia is to invest $64 billion in its entertainment sector over the coming decade, an official said Thursday, as the kingdo…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.76 percent or 50.34 points to 6,593.06 on Thursday, February 22, 2018.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.07 percent or 9 points from RP13,573 per dollar to Rp13,582 per d…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.29 percent or 19.48 points to 6,643.4 on Wednesday, February 21, 2018.
The Transportation Ministry has admitted a moratorium on flyover construction projects may delay a number of strategic infrastruct…
South Korea signed a free trade deal with five Central American countries on Wednesday, even as Seoul and Washington spar over the…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.39 percent or 26.41 points to 6,662.88 on Tuesday, February 20, 2018.
Banking giant HSBC more than doubled pre-tax profit to $17.2 billion in 2017, it announced Tuesday, after a recovery drive to stre…