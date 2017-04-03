En
Gov't Bans 9568 Inactive Importers

Dian Ihsan Siregar    •    03 April 2017 20:09 WIB
export import
En Business (En)
Gov't Bans 9568 Inactive Importers
Illustration (Photo: AFP/Bay Ismoyo)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Customs and Excise Directorate General has banned 9,568 importers in the past few months.

"They do not record any imports within 12 months," Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said in Jakarta on Monday.

The agency will improve export-import activities. It will enhance export-import controls. 

The office will freeze inactive exporters and importers. It will supervise active exporter and importers.

"They have enjoyed good services," the former World Bank managing director stated.

"They should follow all regulations," the respected economist added.



(WAH)

