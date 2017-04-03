Gov't Bans 9568 Inactive Importers

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Customs and Excise Directorate General has banned 9,568 importers in the past few months.
"They do not record any imports within 12 months," Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said in Jakarta on Monday.
Indonesia posted USD1.21 billion of trade surplus in October this year.
Indonesia's exports reached USD12.51 billion in September 2016. It decreased by 1.84 percent compared to the same period last …
Indonesia's trade balance recorded a monthly surplus of USD1.22 billion in September 2016.
Three Malaysian companies received the Primaduta Award 2016 during the opening ceremony of Trade Expo Indonesia (TEI) 2016)
The Trade Ministry expects Trade Expo Indonesia (TEI) 2016 to produce new export opportunities.
Indonesia's exports increased from USD9.5 billion in July 2016 to USD12.63 billion in August 2016.
Bank Indonesia (BI) Senior Deputy Governor Mirza Adityaswara believes Indonesia experienced trade surplus in August 2016.
The Central Statistics Agency (BPS) announced on Monday (8/15) that Indonesia recorded USD598.3 million trade surplus in July 2016…
President Joko Widodo conducted a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe this morning.
Indonesia recorded USD900.2 million trade surplus in June 2016. Indonesia's exports reached USD12.92 billion, while imports re…
Penyandang diabetes disarankan mengadopsi pola hidup sehat untuk mengontrol diabetes dan kadar gula …
Selain berolahraga, makanan yang dikonsumsi merupakan faktor penting dalam mengontrol diabetes.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated to Rp13,324 per dollar on Monday from Rp13,321 per dollar on Friday.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 38.683 points or 0.695 percent to 5,606.789 points on Monday, April 3, 2017.
The Indonesian Central Statistics Agency (BPS) recorded 1.99 million foreign tourists in January-February 2017.
The Indonesian Central Statistics Agency (BPS) reported that the country recorded 0.02 percent deflation in March.
The Trade Ministry has prepared to control sugar, cooking oil and frozen meat prices to maintain inflation movements.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated to Rp13,321 per dollar on Friday from Rp13,316 per dollar on Thursday.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 24.846 points or 0.444 percent to 5,568.106 points on Friday, March 31, 2017.
President Joko Widodo received Bahraini Representatives Council Speaker Ahmed bin Ibrahim Al Mulla Friday morning.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated to Rp13.316 per dollar on Thursday from Rp13,323 per dollar on W…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.442 points or 0.008 percent to 5,592.952 points on Thursday, March 30, 2017.