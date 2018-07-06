Indonesia Misses Oil and Gas Lifting Target in H1 2018

Jakarta: The Upstream Oil and Gas Regulatory Special Task Force (SKK Migas) has reported the national oil and gas lifting only reached 1.923 million boepd in the first semester of 2018.



It was lower by 0.11 million boepd compared to the same period last year. It was also lower by 0.77 million boeopd compared to the target in this year's state budget.

"The national oil lifting only reached 771 thousand boepd last semester. The target is 800 thousand boepd this year," said SKK Migas head Amien Sunaryadi in Jakarta on Friday."The national gas lifting only reached 1.15 million boepd last semester. The target is 1.2 million boepd this year," he added.According to him, the low number was caused by a number of reasons, including decreasing demands, gas pipeline issues as well as aging oil wells."Five new projects will enter production in 2018. They will contribute around 7,800 bopd and 98 mmscfd," he stated.(WAH)