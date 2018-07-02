JCI Drops 0.9 Percent

Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 0.9 percent or 52.47 points to 5,746.77 on Monday, July 2, 2018.



The index of 45 most liquid stocks (LQ45) dropped by 0.76 percent or 6.88 points to 902.09 in today's trading.

According to RTI Infokom, today's transaction volume was 72.96 billion shares worth 6.91 trillion rupiahs.As many as 255 stocks were down, 141 were up and 103 were unchanged.The top losers were PT Trimuda Nuansa Citra Tbk (TNCA), PT Sriwahana Adityakarta Tbk (SWAT), PT Tiga Pilar Sejahtera Food Tbk (AISA) and PT Indomobil Sukses Internasional Tbk (IMAS).The top gainers were PT Bank Bukopin Tbk (BBKP), PT Pan Brothers Tbk (PBRX), PT MNC Investama Tbk (BHIT) and PT Matahari Putra Prima Tbk (MPPA).(WAH)