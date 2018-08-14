Investment Realization in Indonesia Slows to 3.1% in Q2 2018

Jakarta: Domestic and foreign investment realization in Indonesia grew by 3.1 percent year-on-year to Rp176.3 trillion in the second quarter of 2018.



"The growth slowed down in the second quarter," Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM) head Thomas Trikasih Lembong told reporters on Tuesday,

According to the agency, the slower growth was mainly influenced by trade wars between the United States (US) and other countries. In addition, it was also affected by rising political risks ahead of the upcoming general and presidential elections."Invesments slowed down amid uncertainties. Investors entered wait and see mode," he added.Domestic investment realization in Indonesia stood at Rp80.6 trillion in April-June 2018. It increased by 32.1 percent compared to the same period in 2017.Foreign direct investment realization in Indonesia stood at Rp97.5 trillion last year It decreased by 12.9 percent compared to the same period last year.(WAH)