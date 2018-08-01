En
Pertamina Ready to Take Over Rokan Block

Suci Sedya Utami    •    01 Agustus 2018 17:46 WIB
Energy (en)
En Business (En)
Pertamina Ready to Take Over Rokan Block
Pertamina acting CEO Nicke Widyawati (Photo:Medcom/Kautsar Widya Prabowo)

Jakarta: State-owned energy giant Pertamina is ready to take over the operation of Rokan oil block once the operating contract of Chevron expires in 2021.

"We can compete against other operators. Rokan oil block will boost our upstream production," said Pertamina acting president director Nicke Widyawati in a written statement on Wednesday, August 1, 2018.

Pertamina is planning to implement the enhance oil recovery (EOR) technology in the oil field. It is committed to supply Rokan's production to local oil refineries.

Rokan is widely considered as one of the largest oil blocks in Indonesia. It has been operated by the American energy company since 1971. 

"The government has decided that the operational of Rokan block for 20 years starting from 2021 will be given to Pertamina," said Energy and Mineral Resources Deputy minister Archandra Tahar in a press conference on Tuesday evening.


