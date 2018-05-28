BI Urged to Maintain Reference Rate

Jakarta: The Financial Services Authority (OJK) has urged Bank Indonesia (BI) to maintain its reference interest rate.
"It wont't give an immediate impact," said OJK chairman Wimboh Santoso at the Finance Ministry head office on Monday, May 28, 2018.
Indonesia posted a trade deficit of $1.62 billion in April 2018, the Central Statistics Agency (BPS) announced Tuesday.
The Agriculture Ministry has prepared enough staple food stocks ahead of Ramadan and Lebaran holidays.
Financial Action Tax Force (FATF) President Santiago Otamendi visited the Finance Ministry head office in Central Jakarta on Wedne…
Indonesia’s official reserve assets stood at $124.9 billion in the end of April 2018, lower than $126.0 billion recorded in …
Beberapa kasus kebakaran bisa saja terjadi saat rumah ditinggal pemiliknya. Misalnya, saat sedang mu…
Untuk membantu menjaga stamina tubuh selama berpuasa di bulan Ramadan, ada lima buah yang sebaiknya …
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 1.55 percent or 92.58 points to 6,068.33 on Monday, May 28, 2018.
Oil prices extended losses in Asia Monday after Saudi Arabia and Russia signalled they could raise output, but indications that Do…
Scottish nationalists rebooted their case for independence on Friday with a study claiming that Scots could be £4,100 (4,700…
Britain's economy has grown at the slowest pace in more than five years, official data showed Friday, as Bank of England gover…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 0.27 percent or 39 points to Rp14,166 per dollar on Friday, May 25,…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.49 percent or 29.2 points to 5975.74 on Friday, May 25, 2018.
Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution has said the central government will launch the online single submissio…
