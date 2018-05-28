JCI Up to 6053 in First Session

Jakarta: Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 1.3 percent or 77.8 points to 6,053.54 before break on Monday.
The index of 45 most liquid stocks, LQ45, increased by 1.7 percent or 16.25 points to 974.64 at the end of the first session.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.71 percent or 40.89 points to 5792 on Wednesday, May 23, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) inceased by 1.39 percent or 79.81 points to 5830.93 before break on Wednesday.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.3 percent or 17.27 points to 5751.12 on Tuesday, May 22, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 1.24 percent or 77.02 points to 5,810.88 before break on Tuesday.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 1.55 percent or 92.58 points to 6,068.33 on Monday, May 28, 2018.
Oil prices extended losses in Asia Monday after Saudi Arabia and Russia signalled they could raise output, but indications that Do…
The Financial Services Authority (OJK) has urged Bank Indonesia (BI) to maintain its reference interest rate.
Scottish nationalists rebooted their case for independence on Friday with a study claiming that Scots could be £4,100 (4,700…
Britain's economy has grown at the slowest pace in more than five years, official data showed Friday, as Bank of England gover…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 0.27 percent or 39 points to Rp14,166 per dollar on Friday, May 25,…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.49 percent or 29.2 points to 5975.74 on Friday, May 25, 2018.
Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution has said the central government will launch the online single submissio…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.59 percent or 35.02 points to 5981.55 before break on Friday.