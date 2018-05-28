JCI Up to 6053 in First Session

Jakarta: Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 1.3 percent or 77.8 points to 6,053.54 before break on Monday.



The index of 45 most liquid stocks, LQ45, increased by 1.7 percent or 16.25 points to 974.64 at the end of the first session.

According to RTI Infokom, as many as 197 stocks were up, 144 were down and 135 were unchanged.Some of the top gainers were PT Hotel Mandarine Regency Tbk (HOME), PT Bank BRIsyariah Tbk (BRIS), PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia Agroniaga Tbk (AGRO), PT Mahaka Media Tbk (ABBA) and PT Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk (PGAS).Some of the top losers were PT Smartfren Telecom Tbk (FREN), PT Mitra Investindo Tbk (MITI), PT United Tractors Tbk (UNTR), PT Medco Energi International Tbk (MEDC) and PT Inti Agri Resources Tbk (IIKP).(WAH)