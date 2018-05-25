UK Economy Caught in Brexit Crossfire

London: Britain's economy has grown at the slowest pace in more than five years, official data showed Friday, as Bank of England governor Mark Carney warned about a "disorderly" Brexit transition.
Gross domestic product expanded 0.1 percent in the first quarter of the year, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said in a statement, confirming an initial estimate.
Tucked away in the picturesque German city of Ludwigsburg, a tiny team of investigators tracks the last surviving Nazi war crimina…
Prince Charles will be the one to walk Meghan Markle down the aisle when she marries his son Prince Harry, palace officials said F…
EU leaders meeting in Bulgaria pledged Thursday to refuse all trade talks with the United States unless Washington grants a perman…
Meghan Markle confirmed on Thursday that her father will not be present to walk her down the aisle when she marries Prince Harry o…
Beberapa kasus kebakaran bisa saja terjadi saat rumah ditinggal pemiliknya. Misalnya, saat sedang mu…
Untuk membantu menjaga stamina tubuh selama berpuasa di bulan Ramadan, ada lima buah yang sebaiknya …
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 0.27 percent or 39 points to Rp14,166 per dollar on Friday, May 25,…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.49 percent or 29.2 points to 5975.74 on Friday, May 25, 2018.
Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution has said the central government will launch the online single submissio…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.59 percent or 35.02 points to 5981.55 before break on Friday.
A federal court jury on Thursday ordered Samsung to pay Apple $533 million for copying iPhone design features in a patent case dat…
Car behemoth Volkswagen warned Thursday against "one-sided protectionism" after the United States said it was considerin…
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.09 percent or 13 points to Rp14,205 per dollar on Thursday, May 2…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 2.69 percent or 154.54 points to 5,946.54 on Thursday, May 24, 2018.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 2.39 percent or 138.13 points to 5,930.13 before break on Thurday.