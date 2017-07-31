En
Wahyu Dwi Anggoro    •    31 Juli 2017 12:32 WIB
stock market (en)
En Business (En)
JCI Decreases 0.012% in First Session
Illustration (Photo: MI/Usman Iskandar)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.726 points to 0.012 percet to 5,830.301 points in the end of the first session on Monday, July 31, 2017.

According to RTI Infokom, the transaction volume reached around 3.6 billion shares worth around 2.8 trillion rupiah.

About 168 stocks were up, 151 stocks were down and 105 stocks were unchanged.

The index of 45 most liquid stocks (LQ45) decreased by 0.926 points or 0.095 percent to 973.203 points thid morning.

The top gainers were PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia Tnk (BBRI), PT Rimo International Lestari Tbk (RIMO) and PT Surya Citra Media Tbk (SCMA).

The top losers were PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (BBCA), PT Bumi Resources Tbk (BUMI) and PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk (ICBP).



(WAH)

