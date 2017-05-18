JCI Rises 0.534%

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.534 percent to 5,645.451 points on Thursday, May 18.
The transaction volume reached around 8.47 billion shares worth around 7.48 trillion rupiah.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.241 percent to 5,688.870 points on Monday, May 15, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.393 percent to 5,675.216 points on Friday, May 12, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.773 percent to 5,653.008 points on Wednesday, May 10, 2017.
South Korea's won advanced in Asian trade Wednesday as Moon Jae-In's landslide presidential election win helped investors …
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.189 percent to 5,697.056 points on Tuesday, May 9, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.431 percent to 5,707.852 points on Monday, May 8, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.246 percent to 5,683 points on Friday, May 5, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.391 percent to 5,669 points on Thursday, May 4, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.501 percent to 5,647.368 points on Wednesday, May 3, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 0.167 percent to 5,675.808 points on Tuesday, May 2, 2017.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 37 Points to Rp13,343 per dollar on Thursday, May 18, 2017.
Bank Indonesia maintained the 7 day reverse repurchase rate at 4.75 percent in March 2017.
Japan has posted its longest economic expansion in over a decade, government data showed Thursday, marking a win for Tokyo's g…
The Philippines will no longer accept grants from the European Union, the EU delegation to Manila said Thursday, following repeate…
The Priority Infrastucture Development Acceleration Committee (KPPIP) will review five priority infrastructure projects.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by eight points to Rp13,306 per dollar on Wednesday, May 18, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index decreased by 0.558 percent to 5,615.492 points on Wednesday, May 18, 2017.
The government has issued a government regulation in lieu of law (Perppu) on the Automatic Exchange of Information (AEoI).
Bank Indonesia (BI) macroprudential policy director Ita Rulina believes low interest rate environments can stimulate property proj…
The 41th Indonesia Petroleum Association Convention and Exhibition (IPA Convex) was opened at Jakarta Convention Center in Central…