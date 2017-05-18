En
Ade Hapsari Lestarini    •    18 Mei 2017 18:50 WIB
stock market (en)
En Business (En)
JCI Rises 0.534%
Illustration (Photo: Antara/Sigid Kurniawan)

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.534 percent to 5,645.451 points on Thursday, May 18.

The transaction volume reached around 8.47 billion shares worth around 7.48 trillion rupiah.

As many as 148 stocks were up, 161 stocks were down and 124 stocks were unchanged.

The index of the 45 most liguid stocks (LQ45) increased by 0.759 percent to 941.450 points today.

The top gainers were PT Gudang Garam Tbk (GGRM), PT Supreme Cable Manufacturing & Commerce T Tbk (SCCO) and PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (BBCA).

The top losers were PT Asuransi Bina Dana Arta Tbk (ABDA), PT FKS Multi Agro Tbk (FISH) and PT Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa Tbk (INTP).


(WAH)

