JCI Drops 0.543% in First Session

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 31.638 points or 0.543 percent to 5,793.570 points in the end of the first session on Friday, July 21, 2017.
According to RTI Infokom, the transaction volume reached around 2.9 billion shares worth around 2.1 trillion rupiah.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 1.547 points or 0.027 percent to 5,833.342 points in the end of the First session.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 1.751 points or 0.030 percent to 5,831.795 points on Friday, July 14, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 10.912 points or 0.188 percent to 5,830.044 points on Thursday, July 13, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 45.806 points or 0.793 percent to 5,819.132 points on Wednesday, July 12, 2017.
Wall Street stocks finished little changed Tuesday, rebounding from a mid-session swoon sparked by unease over Donald Trump Jr'…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 1.820 points or 0.032 percent to 5,773.326 points on Tuesday, July 11, 2017.
Asian markets on Tuesday built on the previous day's rally after a broadly positive lead from Europe and Wall Street, while tr…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 43.287 points or 0.744 percent to 5,771.506 points on Monday, July 10, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 34.782 points or 0.595 percent to 5,814.793 points on Friday, July 7, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 24.521 points or 0.421 percent to 5,849,575 points on Thursday, July 6, 2017.
Pengidap diabetes rentan mengalami stres, yang jika tak diatasi dapat berlanjut menjadi depresi.
Para ahli menyatakan bahwa sebaiknya makan buah dilakukan pada pagi hari. Mengapa?
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo received the Financial Services Authority (OJK) head Wimboh Santoso at the Presidential P…
Bank Indonesia maintained the central bank's 7-day Reverse Repo Rate at 4.75 percent this month.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 16 points to Rp13,320 per dollar on Thursday.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 18.518 points or 0.319 percent to 5,825.208 points on Thursday.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 9.29 points or 0.16 percent to 5,815 points in the end of the first session on Thur…
The Supreme Court (MA) chief justice has inaugurated the Financial Services Authority (OJK) Commissioners Board (DK) for the 2017-…
Bank Indonesia's Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) appreciated by 10 points to Rp13,3014 per dollar on Wednesday, Ju…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 15.662 points or 0.269 percent to 5,806.690 points on Wednesday, July 19, 2017.
The goverment will issue the sixteenth economic policy package next month, Coordinating Minster for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasuti…
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 15.926 points or 0.274 percent to 5,806.426 points in the end of the first session.