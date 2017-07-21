JCI Drops 0.543% in First Session

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 31.638 points or 0.543 percent to 5,793.570 points in the end of the first session on Friday, July 21, 2017.



According to RTI Infokom, the transaction volume reached around 2.9 billion shares worth around 2.1 trillion rupiah.

As many as 116 stocks were up, 171 stocks were down and 118 stocks were unchanged.The index of the 45 most liquid stocks decreased by 7.947 points or 0.768 percent to 968.826 points today.The top losers were PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (UNVR), PT Tiga Pilar Sejahtera Food Tbk (AISA) and PT Astra International Tbk (ASII).The top gainers were PT Marga Abhinaya Abadi Tbk (MABA), PT Link Net Tbk (LINK) and PT Siloam International Hospital Tbk (SILO).(WAH)