Car Sales Reached 534 Thousand Units in H1 2017: Gaikindo

Metrotvnews.com, Jakarta: The Indonesia Automotive Industry Association (Gaikindo) revealed car sales reached 534,288 units in January-June 2017.



"We can sale 500 thousand units until June. We can reach 1.1 million this year," Gaikindo chairman Yohanes Nangol said.

Car sales reached 66,755 units in June 2017. On the other hand, car sales reached in 94,091 units in May 2017."The decrease was normal. The decrease was due to Lebaran holiday," he stated.Toyota is the largest brand with 36.55 percent of share market. Meanwhile, Daihatsu is the second largest brand with 17.65 percent of share market.(WAH)