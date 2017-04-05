Tokyo Stocks Tracking Gains Ahead Trump-Xi Jinping Meeting

The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 51.308 points or 0.926 percent to 5,592.510 points on Wednesday, March 29, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index decreased by 25.932 points or 0.468 percent to 5,541.202 points on Monday, March 27, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index increased by 29.666 points or 0.536 percent to 5,563.759 points on Thursday, March 23, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by nine points or 0.162 percent to 5,534.093 points on Wednesday, March 22, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 3.187 points or 0.058 percent to 5,537.179 points on Tuesday, March 21, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) decreased by 6.440 points or 0.116 percent to 5,533.992 points on Monday, March 20, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased 22.191 points or 0.2012 percent to 5,540.432 points on Friday, March 17, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased 85.860 points or 1.581 percent to 5,518.241 points on Thursday, March 16, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased 0.796 points or 0.015 percent to 5,432.381 points on Wednesday, March 15, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased 22.213 points or 0.411 percent to 5,431.585 points on Tuesday, March 14, 2017.
Menurut International Diabetic Federation tahun 2014, prevalensi diabetes di seluruh dunia mengalami…
Selain berolahraga, makanan yang dikonsumsi merupakan faktor penting dalam mengontrol diabetes.
The government has been urged to build supporting infrastructures to lower fuel prices.
The Jakarta Interbank spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated to Rp13,326 per dollar on Tuesday from Rp13,324 per dollar on Monday.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 45.034 points or 0.803 percent to 5,651.823 points on Tuesday, April 4, 2017.
Tokyo led Asian markets lower Tuesday, hit by a stronger yen as investors fled to safety following a suspected terror attack in Sa…
The Customs and Excise Directorate General has banned 9,568 importers in the past few months.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated to Rp13,324 per dollar on Monday from Rp13,321 per dollar on Friday.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 38.683 points or 0.695 percent to 5,606.789 points on Monday, April 3, 2017.
The Indonesian Central Statistics Agency (BPS) recorded 1.99 million foreign tourists in January-February 2017.
The Indonesian Central Statistics Agency (BPS) reported that the country recorded 0.02 percent deflation in March.
The Trade Ministry has prepared to control sugar, cooking oil and frozen meat prices to maintain inflation movements.