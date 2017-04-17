China's Economy Grows 6.9% in First Quarter of 2017: Gov't

Metrotvnews.com, Beijing: China's economy grew 6.9 percent in the first quarter of 2017, government data showed Monday, beating expectations in the latest sign of stabilisation in the world's second-largest economy.
The reading was better than the median analyst expectation of 6.8 percent in an AFP poll.
The Indonesian Food and Beverage Association (GAPMMI) chairman Adhi S. Lukman believes that the national food and beverage industr…
The government believes that the national economic growth can reach around five percent this quarter.
The government is going to prepare economic measures to boost economic performances.
Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution believes Indonesian economic growth can reach 5.2-5.4 percen…
The Central Statistics Agency (BPS) has announced that Indonesian economy grew 5.02 last year.
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has estimated that Indonesian economy will improve this year.
Standard Chartered has predicted that the Indonesian economy will grow 5.3 percent this year.
Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Darmin Nasution mentioned that he is still preparing the fifteenth economic policy pack…
The Indonesian Retailers Association (Aprindo) believes retail sector will grow ten percent this year.
The National Development Planning Agency (Bappenas) has predicted that Indonesia's economy will only grow around 5.1-5.3 perce…
Tokyo shares opened lower Friday on rising geopolitical fears after the US military dropped a massive bomb in Afghanistan.
The Bali provincial administration has approved the floating airport project in the north side of Bali.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar (JISDOR) appreciated by 34 points on Thursday, April 13, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index decreased by 0.489 percent to 5,616.545 points on Thursday, April 13, 2017.
Indonesian Trade Minister Enggartiasto Lukita has sent an objection letter to the European Union regarding the European Parliament…
PT Bank Negara Indonesia (BNI) recorded a net profit of Rp3.23 trillion in January-March 2017.
The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 16 points on Wednesday, April 12, 2017.
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) increased by 0.288 percent to 5,644.155 points on Wednesday, April 12, 2017.
The Indonesian government has threatened to stop palm oil exports to European countries.
Traders were subdued as they watched developments following last week's US strike on Syria and intensifying sabre-rattling by …