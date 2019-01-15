Indonesian Imports Decrease by 9.6% in December

Jakarta: Indonesian Imports reached US$15.28 billion in December 2018, declining by 9.6 percent compared to November 2018.



"The number was up by 1.16 percent compared to December 2017," Central Statistics Agency (BPS) chairman Suhariyanto told a press conference on Tuesday, January 15, 2019.

According to the same report, non-oil and gas imports reached US$13.31 billion last month. It was down by 5.14 percent compared to the previous month.In the meantime, oil and gas imports reached US$1.87 billion last month. It was down by 31.45 percent compared to the previous month."The decrease was influenced by declining crude oil, fuel and gas imports," the BPS leader stated.(WAH)