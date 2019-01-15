En
Indonesian Imports Decrease by 9.6% in December

Ilham wibowo    •    15 Januari 2019 14:37 WIB
global economy (en)
En Business (En)
Indonesian Imports Decrease by 9.6% in December
BPS head Suhariyanto (Photo:Medcom.id/Ilham Wibowo)

Jakarta: Indonesian Imports reached US$15.28 billion in December 2018, declining by 9.6 percent compared to November 2018.

"The number was up by 1.16 percent compared to December 2017," Central Statistics Agency (BPS) chairman Suhariyanto told a press conference on Tuesday, January 15, 2019.

According to the same report, non-oil and gas imports reached US$13.31 billion last month. It was down by 5.14 percent compared to the previous month.

In the meantime, oil and gas imports reached US$1.87 billion last month. It was down by 31.45 percent compared to the previous month.

"The decrease was influenced by declining crude oil, fuel and gas imports," the BPS leader stated.


(WAH)

