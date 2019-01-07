Indonesia Can Attract More Investment in 2019: Kadin

Jakarta: Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin) chairman Rosan Roeslani is confident that the country is capable to attract more investments this year.



"Our economic condition is getting better. Our investment climate is steadily improving," Rosan told reporters on Monday, January 7, 2019.

"The government has introducted many good policies such as tax allowance, tax holiday and online single submission. It also has impoved our taxation and administrative systems," Rosan added.According to the Central Statistics Agecny (BPS), Indonesia posted a trade deficit of US$2.05 billion in November. Cumulatively, the country recorded a trade deficit of USD7.52 billion from January until November.In addition, the country's export value stood at USD14.83 billion in November. On the other hand, the country's import value stood at USD16.88 billion that month."We should continue to make improvements. We have to compete against our neigbouring countries," the influential businessman said."China's economy is expected to slow down this year. It is estimated to grow only around 6.2 percent," he added.(WAH)