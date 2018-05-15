JISDOR Depreciates 44 Points

Jakarta: The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.31 percent or 44 points to Rp14,020 per dollar on Tuesday, May 15, 2018,



According to Bloomberg, the Indonesian rupiah spot exchange rate depreciated by 0.46 percent or 64 points to Rp14,037 per dollar as of 4:59 AM EDT or 3:59 Jakarta time.

The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 1.83 percent or 109.04 points to 5,838.12 in today's trading session.According to RTI Infokom, as many as 218 stocks were down, 154 were up and 117 were unchanged.The top losers were PT XL Axiata Tbk (EXCL), PT Pakuwon Jati Tbk (PWON) and PT Eagle High Plantations Tbk (BWPT).