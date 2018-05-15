En
Burger
LATEST VIDEO
Most /
View More
View More
View More
Galery

JISDOR Depreciates 44 Points

Wahyu Dwi Anggoro    •    15 Mei 2018 16:58 WIB
currency market (en)
En Business (En)
JISDOR Depreciates 44 Points
Illustration (Photo: Antara/Yudhi Mahatma)

Jakarta: The Jakarta Interbank Spot Dollar Rate (JISDOR) depreciated by 0.31 percent or 44 points to Rp14,020 per dollar on Tuesday, May 15, 2018,

According to Bloomberg, the Indonesian rupiah spot exchange rate depreciated by 0.46 percent or 64 points to Rp14,037 per dollar as of 4:59 AM EDT or 3:59 Jakarta time.

Baca juga
The Jakarta Composite Index (JCI) dropped by 1.83 percent or 109.04 points to 5,838.12 in today's trading session.

According to RTI Infokom, as many as 218 stocks were down, 154 were up and 117 were unchanged.

The top losers were PT XL Axiata Tbk (EXCL), PT Pakuwon Jati Tbk (PWON) and PT Eagle High Plantations Tbk (BWPT).


(WAH)

Baca Juga
Site Index
Metrotv © Copyright 2007 - 2018, metrotvnews.com, All Rights Reserved - business-en/ rendering in 0.0403 seconds [51]
  • Facebook Metrotv
  • Twitter Metrotv
  • Youtube Metrotv